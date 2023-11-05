PFC delegation to visit Saudi Arabia to explore mutual investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will visit Saudi Arabia soon to identify more areas of mutual investment for further promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Talking to a delegation of furniture sector led by President Pakistan Importers Association Lahore chapter Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza, CEO PFC Mian Kashif said that the delegation, representing various leading businesses in Pakistan's furniture industry, aims to explore investment avenues, joint ventures, and collaboration opportunities for the promotion of bilateral trade between two Muslim countries, said a press release here on Sunday.

He said PFC, plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of Pakistan's furniture sector. With a commitment to fostering economic ties and strengthening partnerships, the delegation is keen on engaging with Saudi Arabian businesses and entrepreneurs to explore mutually beneficial prospects in the furniture industry.

During their visit, the delegation will be looking forward to engaging in discussions with key stakeholders in the Saudi Arabian business community.

By promoting collaboration between both countries, we can enhance cultural understanding, create employment opportunities, and foster long-lasting friendships between our people, he added.

He hoped that this visit would mark the beginning of a fruitful partnership between the business communities of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and believed that the synergy between the two nations can lead to substantial growth in various sectors, including furniture manufacturing, trade, and technology exchange.