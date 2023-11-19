PFC delegation to visit Uzbekistan next month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said on Sunday that a PFC delegation was set to visit Uzbekistan next month for the promotion of bilateral trade.

Chairing the board of directors meeting, he said, "The Primary purpose of this visit is to explore and enhance the possibilities of expanding trade relations, fostering joint collaboration, and identifying potential investment avenues between our two countries."

He said, "During the visit that the delegation aims to engage in meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, government officials, and business leaders in Uzbekistan.

He said we are enthusiastic about the prospect of building lasting partnerships that will not only boost the furniture industry but also contribute to the overall economic development of both countries."

He said, "The PFC is fully committed to promoting economic ties and strengthening partnerships."

He said, "By fostering collaboration, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that contribute to the growth of both economies."

He said, "We look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, share expertise, and establish connections that will pave the way for a successful and fruitful collaboration between two Muslim countries."