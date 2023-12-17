Open Menu

PFC Delegation's China Visit To Open New Business Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PFC delegation's China visit to open new business opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The visit of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation to Guangzhou, China is likely to contribute to the growth and diversification of the furniture market, opening up new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

The visit serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and understanding between the Pakistani and Chinese furniture industries, said a news release here.

The enthusiastic reception underscores the potential for enhanced bilateral trade and partnerships in the furniture sector.

As both countries explore avenues for economic cooperation, the PFC delegation led by its Chief Operating Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq ‘s positive engagement in Guangzhou showcases the commitment to strengthening ties and promoting mutual prosperity.

This exchange is likely to contribute to the growth and diversification of the furniture market, opening up new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

The dynamic interaction between the Pakistani and Chinese representatives reflects a promising step towards fostering enduring connections and maximizing the economic potential within the furniture industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Visit Guangzhou Market Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

14 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

14 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

14 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

14 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business