PFC Delegation's Visit To Russia To Boost Bilateral Trade Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 03:20 AM

PFC delegation's visit to Russia to boost bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Friday said the PFC delegation's presence in Moscow signifies the commitment of both countries to strengthen economic ties and promote bilateral trade.

The visiting delegation of PFC is currently embarking on a significant visit to Russia with a Primary objective to foster robust bilateral trade relations, foster collaboration, and explore investment opportunities through joint ventures, said a news released issued here.

The PFC, representing Pakistan's thriving furniture industry, seeks to showcase its products' quality and craftsmanship to the Russian market, a promising destination for furniture exports.

He said result oriented meetings with Russian counterparts have been the hallmark of this visit and these meetings aim to lay the groundwork for mutually beneficial partnerships and trade agreements.

The exchange of ideas and expertise between the Pakistani delegation and Russian stakeholders is expected to open doors for increased trade volumes and investment flows,he added.

Mian Kashif said the delegation is keen on exploring avenues for joint ventures in the furniture sector, which could lead to technology transfer and skill development.

He said this collaborative approach not only enhances economic cooperation but also strengthens diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.

He underscored the potential for growth in bilateral trade, collaboration, and investment. It symbolizes the shared commitment of both countries to expand their economic partnership and cultural exchanges, ultimately benefiting their economies and people,he added.

