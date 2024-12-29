PFC Demands Measures To Protect Murree Forests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has called for cohesive measures to protect the Murree forests from the devastating impact of the timber mafia and recurring wildfires.
Chairing the PFC board meeting here on Sunday, Council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that forests in Murree were a critical natural asset, not only for their ecological value but also for their role in mitigating climate change and supporting the local economy. The unchecked activities of the timber mafia, coupled with inadequate enforcement of forestry laws, have led to widespread deforestation in the region.
Additionally, the recurring wildfires, often attributed to human negligence, pose a severe threat to biodiversity and the livelihoods of communities reliant on these forests.
The PFC highlighted the importance of preserving Murree forests, which are vital for maintaining a balanced ecosystem, preventing soil erosion, and ensuring sustainable water resources. The council urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, enforce stricter penalties for illegal logging, and invest in modern firefighting equipment to combat wildfires effectively.
He called for community involvement in conservation efforts and the implementation of public awareness campaigns to promote sustainable forest management. Protecting Murree forests is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s natural heritage and secure a sustainable future, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PFC demands measures to protect Murree forests5 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Laws Manual a great help for taxpayers15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters return from Kuala Lumpur25 minutes ago
-
Agriculture, IT twin engines of growth: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 20248 hours ago
-
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads21 hours ago
-
Practical steps require to increase Pak- Uzbekistan bilateral trade: Bakhtawari21 hours ago
-
2024 proved to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports22 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.273,200 per tola23 hours ago
-
FDA DG orders timely completion of development projects in FDA City23 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 20241 day ago