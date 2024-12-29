Open Menu

PFC Demands Measures To Protect Murree Forests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has called for cohesive measures to protect the Murree forests from the devastating impact of the timber mafia and recurring wildfires.

Chairing the PFC board meeting here on Sunday, Council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that forests in Murree were a critical natural asset, not only for their ecological value but also for their role in mitigating climate change and supporting the local economy. The unchecked activities of the timber mafia, coupled with inadequate enforcement of forestry laws, have led to widespread deforestation in the region.

Additionally, the recurring wildfires, often attributed to human negligence, pose a severe threat to biodiversity and the livelihoods of communities reliant on these forests.

The PFC highlighted the importance of preserving Murree forests, which are vital for maintaining a balanced ecosystem, preventing soil erosion, and ensuring sustainable water resources. The council urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, enforce stricter penalties for illegal logging, and invest in modern firefighting equipment to combat wildfires effectively.

He called for community involvement in conservation efforts and the implementation of public awareness campaigns to promote sustainable forest management. Protecting Murree forests is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s natural heritage and secure a sustainable future, he concluded.

