PFC explores trade potential in Central Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will explore and fully exploit the burgeoning trade potential in the Central Asian region.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here on Sunday Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq recognizing the rich cultural tapestry and economic dynamism of Central Asian states, said, "PFC is keen to establish meaningful partnerships that go beyond borders," said a news release here.

He said, "PFC visit to the states in the region will provide Pakistan with invaluable insights into local preferences, market trends, and business nuances.

He said, "Delegation, comprising industry experts and key stakeholders, is committed to fostering collaborative relationships that not only promote the exchange of goods but also contribute to cultural understanding and mutual prosperity."

"By showcasing the diversity and quality of Pakistani furniture, we aim to carve a niche in the Central Asian market and create enduring trade linkages," he added.

He said, "We will discuss potential collaborations, address any concerns, and pave the way for a vibrant future of trade between Pakistan and Central Asia."