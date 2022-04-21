PFC felicitates newly elected PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday felicitating the newly elected Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas hoped that infrastructure development would be accorded priority besides promoting tourism and strengthening of small industries in the region

In his greeting message,Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said under the dynamic and sagacious leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,an era of progress,development and prosperity would usher in whole of the territory of the state, said a press release issued here.

He said it was point of satisfaction that all possible measures would be taken to promote tourism of international standard by improving infrastructure on modern lines and extending Murree Expressway to Kohala with the collaboration of Federal government.

He said another feather in the cap of new PM was that he in his maiden speech made historic announcement of launching of its own airline through a public-private partnership (PPP) which he added would be poised to attract millions of local and international tourists.

He said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had inherited the matchless ability to turn AJK into a self reliant welfare state by executing mega development projects mainly aimed at ameliorate a lot of the poor strata of the society.

Mian Kashif said he would put into practice the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan and workers would be given rightful place.