UrduPoint.com

PFC Felicitates Newly Elected PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PFC felicitates newly elected PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday felicitating the newly elected Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas hoped that infrastructure development would be accorded priority besides promoting tourism and strengthening of small industries in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday felicitating the newly elected Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas hoped that infrastructure development would be accorded priority besides promoting tourism and strengthening of small industries in the region.

In his greeting message,Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said under the dynamic and sagacious leadership of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,an era of progress,development and prosperity would usher in whole of the territory of the state, said a press release issued here.

He said it was point of satisfaction that all possible measures would be taken to promote tourism of international standard by improving infrastructure on modern lines and extending Murree Expressway to Kohala with the collaboration of Federal government.

He said another feather in the cap of new PM was that he in his maiden speech made historic announcement of launching of its own airline through a public-private partnership (PPP) which he added would be poised to attract millions of local and international tourists.

He said Sardar Tanveer Ilyas had inherited the matchless ability to turn AJK into a self reliant welfare state by executing mega development projects mainly aimed at ameliorate a lot of the poor strata of the society.

Mian Kashif said he would put into practice the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan and workers would be given rightful place.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Murree Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases

32 seconds ago
 Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinate ..

Cambodia reduces quarantine period for unvaccinated inbound travelers to 7 days

33 seconds ago
 Robber arrested after encounter i faisalabad

Robber arrested after encounter i faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Shoigu Tells Putin Mariupol Under Russian Forces C ..

Shoigu Tells Putin Mariupol Under Russian Forces Control, But Militants Still at ..

38 seconds ago
 Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to CO ..

Mobile World Congress Shanghai postponed due to COVID-19 resurgence

6 minutes ago
 One Killed, 13 Injured in Bus Explosion in Turkey' ..

One Killed, 13 Injured in Bus Explosion in Turkey's Bursa - Health Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.