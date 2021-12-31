PFC felicitates newly elected president FPCCI Irfan Iqbal

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday extended felicitation to the newly elected President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on his landslide victory in the annual election of the apex trade body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday extended felicitation to the newly elected President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on his landslide victory in the annual election of the apex trade body.

In his congratulatory letter, he said Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, SVP Muhammad Suleman Chawala, and other BMP Vice Presidents Muhammad Jabbar, Shaukat Ali Omerson, Nadeem Qureshi, and Shabbir Hassan success in the nationwide election of the business community reflects their popularity in all chambers and affiliated trade associations across the country.

He said the credit for winning the majority seats in FPCCI is attributed to the dynamic leadership of Anjum Nisar Chairman Businessman Panel ( BMP) and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram who successfully mustered the overwhelming support of chambers and trade associations on the basis of their matchless truly dedicated outstanding performance throughout the country.

He said BMP won the FPCCI election consecutively for the third term by clinching the confidence of the business community.

Mian Kashif who is also senior vice chairman of BMP Punjab hoped that under the sagacious leadership of Irfan Iqbal, FPCCI will live up to aspirations and expectations of the business community and help accelerate the pace of economic growth by acting as a bridge between government and trade bodies to help address their grievances on top priority. He said the world over business community is always considered the backbone of the economy which plays a significant role in fostering economic growth in the country.