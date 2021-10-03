PFC greets new LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday felicitated the newly elected unopposed president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Nouman Kabir.

In a felicitation message, he said Mian Kabir was one of the most seasoned groomed and polished veteran trade leader truly representing the business community across the board for help addressing their genuine grievances at local, regional and Federal levels.

He said that in view of his (Nouman) meritorious services rendered for the welfare of business community, he was inducted as caretaker minister in Punjab.

He hoped that all problems being confronted by importers, exporter, traders, local and foreign investors would be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialization.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Mian Nouman Kabir had inherited capabilities of becoming bridge between business community and government with sole objectives for ease ofdoing business and put the things in right direction. He said under his dynamic leadershipLahore chamber established in 1923 would be emerging as one of the best in the South Asia.