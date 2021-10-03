UrduPoint.com

PFC Greets Newly Elected President LCCI

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:00 PM

PFC greets newly elected President LCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday felicitated the newly elected unopposed president of Lahore Chamber Mian Nouman Kabir.

In his felicitation message, he said Mian Kabir is one of the most seasoned groomed and polished veteran trade leader truly representing the business community across the board for help addressing their genuine grievances at local,regional and Federal levels.

He said in view of his (Nouman) meritorious services rendered for the welfare of business community, was inducted as caretaker minister in Punjab which speaks of his popularity.

He hoped that all problems being confronted by importers, exporter, traders, local and foreign investors will be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialisation.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Mian Nouman Kabir has inherited capabilities of becoming bridge between business community and government with sole objectives for ease of doing business and put the things in right direction.

He said under his dynamic leadership Lahore chamber established in 1923 will be emerging as one of the best in the South Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Business Punjab Chamber Sunday All Government Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

27 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

4 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

12 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.