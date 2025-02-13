PFC Makes Significant Impact At 11th IDF
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) made a significant impact at the 11th International Design and Furniture (IDF) Oman Exhibition, held from February 10 to 12 in Muscat.
PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq told media here Thursday that PFC stall, in collaboration with Omani Medical Mattress World, showcased a diverse range of high-quality furniture, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern ergonomic solutions. This unique combination attracted attention from global buyers, including designers, architects, and healthcare professionals, who were impressed by innovative and functional designs on display.
The PFC’s efforts align with its broader vision of expanding Pakistan’s footprint in the global furniture industry. By participating in such prestigious events, the PFC is positioning Pakistan as a key player in the international market, fostering collaborations, and opening doors for future export opportunities.
The success at IDF Oman underscores the growing recognition of Pakistani craftsmanship and innovation on the global stage.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC’s participation aimed to strengthen bilateral trade relations and highlight Pakistan’s creative potential in the global furniture market. The exhibition featured luxurious home furniture and specialized medical mattresses, showcasing the versatility and quality of Pakistani manufacturing. This strategic initiative not only attracted a diverse audience but also provided a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring business opportunities in the middle Eastern market,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
More Stories From Business
-
PFC makes significant impact at 11th IDF2 minutes ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,00052 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans2 hours ago
-
Governor, KPK, foreign envoys see launch of ‘Car Ambassador’ as a significant economic step2 hours ago
-
ICCI -NEECA host awareness session on electric vehicle charging infrastructure3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 29.26% during Jul-Jan3 hours ago
-
British economy defies expectations with 0.1% GDP growth in 4th quarter of 20243 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open3 hours ago
-
Singapore's median household employment income sees growth in 20244 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20257 hours ago