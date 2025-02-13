PFC makes significant impact at 11th IDF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) made a significant impact at the 11th International Design and Furniture (IDF) Oman Exhibition, held from February 10 to 12 in Muscat.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq told media here Thursday that PFC stall, in collaboration with Omani Medical Mattress World, showcased a diverse range of high-quality furniture, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern ergonomic solutions. This unique combination attracted attention from global buyers, including designers, architects, and healthcare professionals, who were impressed by innovative and functional designs on display.

The PFC’s efforts align with its broader vision of expanding Pakistan’s footprint in the global furniture industry. By participating in such prestigious events, the PFC is positioning Pakistan as a key player in the international market, fostering collaborations, and opening doors for future export opportunities.

The success at IDF Oman underscores the growing recognition of Pakistani craftsmanship and innovation on the global stage.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC’s participation aimed to strengthen bilateral trade relations and highlight Pakistan’s creative potential in the global furniture market. The exhibition featured luxurious home furniture and specialized medical mattresses, showcasing the versatility and quality of Pakistani manufacturing. This strategic initiative not only attracted a diverse audience but also provided a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and exploring business opportunities in the middle Eastern market,he concluded.