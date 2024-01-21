PFC Plans For Global Presence Of Pakistani Furniture
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has strategically chalked out an ambitious yearly plan to ensure global presence of Pakistani furniture.
Chairing the council's board of Directors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed the annual plan in which throughout the Calendar year, the council aims to showcase its diverse range of furniture products in key international expos. This proactive approach would not only help explore new markets but also captivate the attention of foreign buyers, he added.
In order to strengthen the global footprint, the PFC envisions collaborative efforts by fostering partnerships with international counterparts. The plan emphasizes the significance of joint ventures within the furniture industry, focusing to create synergies that can propel the Pakistani furniture sector onto the international stage, he added.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said by participating in renowned international expos, the PFC endeavors to highlight the craftsmanship, innovation and unique designs inherent in Pakistani furniture.
He said this strategic initiative is poised to increase export opportunities and contribute to the exchange of ideas and expertise, fostering a dynamic global network within the furniture industry. The PFC's proactive stance reflects a commitment to positioning Pakistan as a significant player in the global furniture market, leveraging collaborations and exhibitions to unlock new avenues of growth, he concluded.
