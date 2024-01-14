LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has played a pivotal role in expanding the global presence of Pakistani furniture by actively participating in 13 significant international expos and showcased the diversity and craftsmanship of Pakistani products during last year.

PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers, designers and exhibitors led by Chaudhary Muhammad Araib Arain here on Sunday.

Mian Kashif said this strategic participation provided a platform for the council to forge connections with counterparts and foreign buyers, fostering opportunities for market exploration and trade collaboration.

He said the PFC's commitment to global outreach extended beyond expos, with visits to nine countries worldwide.

These visits were instrumental in establishing relationships with international stakeholders, creating avenues for the export of Pakistani furniture,he added. He said by introducing Pakistani products to a broader market , the council aimed to enhance the country's position in the international furniture market.

The CEO said the comprehensive approach of participating in expos and undertaking international visits underscored the PFC's dedication to promoting Pakistan's furniture industry on a global scale. These efforts not only showcased the quality and craftsmanship of Pakistani furniture but also contributed to the council's mission of fostering economic growth through increased exports and market diversification, he concluded.