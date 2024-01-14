Open Menu

'PFC Playing Active Role In Furniture Industry's Progress '

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has played a pivotal role in expanding the global presence of Pakistani furniture by actively participating in 13 significant international expos and showcased the diversity and craftsmanship of Pakistani products during last year.

PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers, designers and exhibitors led by Chaudhary Muhammad Araib Arain here on Sunday.

Mian Kashif said this strategic participation provided a platform for the council to forge connections with counterparts and foreign buyers, fostering opportunities for market exploration and trade collaboration.

He said the PFC's commitment to global outreach extended beyond expos, with visits to nine countries worldwide.

These visits were instrumental in establishing relationships with international stakeholders, creating avenues for the export of Pakistani furniture,he added. He said by introducing Pakistani products to a broader market , the council aimed to enhance the country's position in the international furniture market.

The CEO said the comprehensive approach of participating in expos and undertaking international visits underscored the PFC's dedication to promoting Pakistan's furniture industry on a global scale. These efforts not only showcased the quality and craftsmanship of Pakistani furniture but also contributed to the council's mission of fostering economic growth through increased exports and market diversification, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Sunday Market Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

7 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

16 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

16 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

16 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

16 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

16 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

16 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

16 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

16 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business