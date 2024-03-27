PFC Seeks Budget Proposals From Stakeholders
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has sought concrete and viable budget proposals from furniture manufacturers, exporters and importers for financial year 2024-2025.
Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers, led by Muhammad Araib here on Wednesday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the call for budget proposals signified a proactive approach by the PFC and the government to engage with industry players and incorporate their perspectives into policymaking processes. "It underscores a commitment to collaboration and partnership between the public and private sectors to drive economic development and create a conducive environment for the furniture industry to thrive," he added.
He said that by soliciting input from key stakeholders within the furniture industry, the PFC endeavors to address pertinent issues, foster growth and enhance the overall competitiveness of the sector.
He said a set of suggestions from furniture manufacturers, exporters, and importers would be sent to the Federal government for their incorporation into forthcoming annual budget.
