Open Menu

PFC Seeks Budget Proposals From Stakeholders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PFC seeks budget proposals from stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has sought concrete and viable budget proposals from furniture manufacturers, exporters and importers for financial year 2024-2025.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers, led by Muhammad Araib here on Wednesday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the call for budget proposals signified a proactive approach by the PFC and the government to engage with industry players and incorporate their perspectives into policymaking processes. "It underscores a commitment to collaboration and partnership between the public and private sectors to drive economic development and create a conducive environment for the furniture industry to thrive," he added.

He said that by soliciting input from key stakeholders within the furniture industry, the PFC endeavors to address pertinent issues, foster growth and enhance the overall competitiveness of the sector.

He said a set of suggestions from furniture manufacturers, exporters, and importers would be sent to the Federal government for their incorporation into forthcoming annual budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

3 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

5 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

17 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business