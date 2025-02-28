Open Menu

PFC Sends Budget Proposals To Federal Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PFC sends budget proposals to federal govt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has sent a comprehensive set of 20 budget proposals to the Federal government, aimed at revitalising the furniture industry and enhancing its global competitiveness.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Friday that the proposals focus on boosting exports, improving quality standards, and promoting the industry in line with international benchmarks. Key recommendations include tax incentives for furniture manufacturers, subsidies for raw material imports, and the establishment of specialized training centers to enhance workforce skills.

The PFC also stressed the need for modern technology adoption, branding, and marketing support to help local manufacturers penetrate into international markets.

Additionally, the council advocates for the creation of export-friendly policies, such as reduced tariffs and streamlined customs procedures, to facilitate smoother trade. By implementing these measures,he said, the PFC aims to position Pakistan as a leading player in the global furniture market, generating employment opportunities and contributing significantly to the national economy. The proposals reflect a strategic vision to align the industry with global standards and capitalize on its untapped potential.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

59 seconds ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

31 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

46 minutes ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

46 minutes ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

1 hour ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

1 hour ago
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

2 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business