PFC sends budget proposals to federal govt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has sent a comprehensive set of 20 budget proposals to the Federal government, aimed at revitalising the furniture industry and enhancing its global competitiveness.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Friday that the proposals focus on boosting exports, improving quality standards, and promoting the industry in line with international benchmarks. Key recommendations include tax incentives for furniture manufacturers, subsidies for raw material imports, and the establishment of specialized training centers to enhance workforce skills.

The PFC also stressed the need for modern technology adoption, branding, and marketing support to help local manufacturers penetrate into international markets.

Additionally, the council advocates for the creation of export-friendly policies, such as reduced tariffs and streamlined customs procedures, to facilitate smoother trade. By implementing these measures,he said, the PFC aims to position Pakistan as a leading player in the global furniture market, generating employment opportunities and contributing significantly to the national economy. The proposals reflect a strategic vision to align the industry with global standards and capitalize on its untapped potential.