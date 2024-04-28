PFC sends budget proposals to ministries, FBR: Mian Kashif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has presented a comprehensive set budget proposals

for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 to Federal board of Revenue, Ministries of Industry,

Commerce, Economic Affairs, and Finance.

Chairing the council's meeting here Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq

said the proposals reflected the PFC's commitment to enhancing growth and ensuring competitiveness

and sustainability within the Pakistani furniture sector, thereby contributing to the country's

economic development and global competitiveness.

He said proposals included the recognition of furniture sector with full-fledged industry status.

This acknowledgment would provide the sector with access to various incentives and benefits

aimed at fostering growth and sustainability.

He informed the meeting that export incentives feature prominently in the proposals, aiming to

encourage furniture exports and boost the country's foreign exchange earnings. These incentives

could include tax rebates, subsidies, or other financial support mechanisms, he added.

Mian Kashif said, the PFC faces acute shortages of skilled workforce in the woodwork industry

and to address this key issue, 'we proposed initiatives for the training and development of skilled

artisans, ensuring a competent workforce capable of meeting the demands of the industry for

timely shipping of export orders.'

He said the PFC advocates for the provision of interest-free loans to furniture manufacturers,

enabling them to invest in technology, expand production capacities, and enhance product quality.