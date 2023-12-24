Open Menu

PFC Team To Attend London Expo: CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PFC team to attend London expo: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday announced that a delegation would join a 3- day London Expo starting from March 25 for exploring new markets and promotion of bilateral trade.

Talking to a visiting delegation of the UK-based Pak origin business community led by Muhammad Arbab Khan, President Pak-British Friendship Council North West Chapter UK here, he said the Primary purpose of the visit was to explore and enhance the possibilities of expanding trade relations, fostering joint collaboration, and identifying potential investment avenues between the two countries. During the visit, the delegation aims to engage in meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, government officials, and business leaders in the UK, he added.

Shaharyar Khan, ourism Ambassador and Investment Consular of Pakistan to Milan, Italy, was also present on the occasion.

He said, “We are enthusiastic about the prospect of building lasting partnerships that will not only boost the the furniture industry but also contribute to the overall economic development of both countries.”

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint Business Council, said the PFC was fully committed to promoting economic ties and strengthening partnerships. He said, "I believe by fostering collaboration, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that contribute to the growth of both economies. We look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, share expertise, and establish connections that will pave the way for a successful and fruitful collaboration between two countries,” he added.

