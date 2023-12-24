Open Menu

PFC To Attend London Expo, Boosting Trade Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), Mian Kashif Ashfaq, announced on Sunday that a PFC delegation would participate in the three-day London Expo starting on March 25 to explore new markets and promote bilateral trade.

     

Talking to a visiting delegation of the UK-based Pak origin business community led by Muhammad Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council North West Chapter UK, he said that the Primary purpose of this visit was to explore and enhance the possibilities of expanding trade relations, fostering collaboration, and identifying potential investment avenues between our two countries.

He said during the visit that the delegation aims to engage in meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, government officials, and business leaders in the UK.

The Tourism Ambassador and Investment Consular of Pakistan to Milan, Italy, Shaharyar Khan, was also present on the occasion.

He said we are enthusiastic about the prospect of building lasting partnerships that will not only boost the furniture industry but also contribute to the overall economic development of both countries.

 

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also Chairman of the UK-Pakistan Joint Business Council, said the PFC is fully committed to promoting economic ties and strengthening partnerships.

He said that he believed that by fostering collaboration, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that contribute to the growth of both economies.

He said we look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, share expertise, and establish connections that will pave the way for a successful and fruitful collaboration between the two countries.

