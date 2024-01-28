Open Menu

PFC To Attend Trade Fair In Vietnam In Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PFC to attend trade fair in Vietnam in Feb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will participate in a three-day International Trade Fair being held in Vietnam from February 28 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

The PFC Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib here Sunday.

He said that PFC along his company/brand is in touch with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for participating in this international mega event. He mentioned, this fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world to showcase their products. PFC will exhibit its high quality products to capture their share in the international market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said that his company (Chenone) has already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped getting orders from foreign buyers at the Vietnam Trade Fair.

He said that the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to Pakistan having great opportunities for investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Sri Lanka Europe Turkey China Company Marathon Italy Vietnam February Sunday Market Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

7 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

16 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

16 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

16 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

17 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

17 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

17 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

17 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

17 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

17 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business