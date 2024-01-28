PFC to attend trade fair in Vietnam in Feb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will participate in a three-day International Trade Fair being held in Vietnam from February 28 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

The PFC Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib here Sunday.

He said that PFC along his company/brand is in touch with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for participating in this international mega event. He mentioned, this fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world to showcase their products. PFC will exhibit its high quality products to capture their share in the international market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said that his company (Chenone) has already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped getting orders from foreign buyers at the Vietnam Trade Fair.

He said that the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to Pakistan having great opportunities for investment.