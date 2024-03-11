PFC to explore export opportunities in UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will set for United Kingdom

on March 15 with the aim of exploring lucrative market opportunities for the export of

Pakistan's outclassed handmade engraved furniture.

The Council's Chief Operating Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a

meeting with a delegation of furniture exporters led by Muhammad Araib here Monday.

He said, this endeavor marks a significant step towards promotion of Pakistan's rich

craftsmanship and heritage on an international platform. "Handmade engraved furniture

from Pakistan is renowned for its exquisite designs, intricate detailing, and superior

quality materials, reflecting centuries-old traditions passed down through generations

of skilled artisans.

By venturing into the UK market, the delegation seeks to not only

capitalize on the growing demand for unique and artisanal furniture but also to foster

cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and the UK,"

he maintained.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that through meetings, exhibitions and networking events,

the delegation aims to forge partnerships, establish distribution channels, and create

awareness about the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic heritage of Pakistani furniture.

With its commitment to excellence and innovation, he said, the PFC delegation is poised

to make a lasting impression on the UK market and carve out a niche for Pak handmade

engraved furniture.