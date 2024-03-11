Open Menu

PFC To Explore Export Opportunities In UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PFC to explore export opportunities in UK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will set for United Kingdom

on March 15 with the aim of exploring lucrative market opportunities for the export of

Pakistan's outclassed handmade engraved furniture.

The Council's Chief Operating Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a

meeting with a delegation of furniture exporters led by Muhammad Araib here Monday.

He said, this endeavor marks a significant step towards promotion of Pakistan's rich

craftsmanship and heritage on an international platform. "Handmade engraved furniture

from Pakistan is renowned for its exquisite designs, intricate detailing, and superior

quality materials, reflecting centuries-old traditions passed down through generations

of skilled artisans.

By venturing into the UK market, the delegation seeks to not only

capitalize on the growing demand for unique and artisanal furniture but also to foster

cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and the UK,"

he maintained.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that through meetings, exhibitions and networking events,

the delegation aims to forge partnerships, establish distribution channels, and create

awareness about the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic heritage of Pakistani furniture.

With its commitment to excellence and innovation, he said, the PFC delegation is poised

to make a lasting impression on the UK market and carve out a niche for Pak handmade

engraved furniture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Superior United Kingdom March Market

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business