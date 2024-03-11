PFC To Explore Export Opportunities In UK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A high-level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will set for United Kingdom
on March 15 with the aim of exploring lucrative market opportunities for the export of
Pakistan's outclassed handmade engraved furniture.
The Council's Chief Operating Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this during a
meeting with a delegation of furniture exporters led by Muhammad Araib here Monday.
He said, this endeavor marks a significant step towards promotion of Pakistan's rich
craftsmanship and heritage on an international platform. "Handmade engraved furniture
from Pakistan is renowned for its exquisite designs, intricate detailing, and superior
quality materials, reflecting centuries-old traditions passed down through generations
of skilled artisans.
By venturing into the UK market, the delegation seeks to not only
capitalize on the growing demand for unique and artisanal furniture but also to foster
cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and the UK,"
he maintained.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that through meetings, exhibitions and networking events,
the delegation aims to forge partnerships, establish distribution channels, and create
awareness about the unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic heritage of Pakistani furniture.
With its commitment to excellence and innovation, he said, the PFC delegation is poised
to make a lasting impression on the UK market and carve out a niche for Pak handmade
engraved furniture.
