PFC to hold 11th 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan Exhibition commencing from Nov 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday announced to hold three-day mega 11th "Interiors Pakistan" Expo-2019 from November 22.

The event is aiming at to promote local furniture industry worldwide and enhancing its exports besides providing an opportunity to showcase their products to attract local and foreign investors and buyers of quality furniture.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while presiding over a meeting of board of directors, said the expo aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan," says a press release issued here today.

In past, PFC had successfully organized ten mega exhibitions at Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and got tremendous response from the public and private sector alike, he added.

PFC will extend invitation to furniture producers and retailers of China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok while delegations from other countries will also be invited to participate in the upcoming exhibition, he added.

Members from diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation would also attend the event, he maintained.

While more than 100 leading local companies and interior designers across the country will display their products and as per previous trend nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega exhibition.

The essence of this mega furniture exhibition is to promote the furniture and associated Pak made products at local and international level. Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 20 per cent on different items at the exhibition which will also provide the younger designers and architects to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

PFC chief said this activity aims at uplifting socio-economic condition of the community and connect the entrepreneurs with direct buyers.

He said with a little innovation, investment and government support, furniture industry can generate even more employment and income from sustainable economy.