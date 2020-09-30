UrduPoint.com
PFC To Hold Interiors Expo-2020 On Oct 2 In Sialkot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will hold a three-day the 12th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2020 on October 2 at Dustoor Event Complex Sialkot to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday said the expo aimed at promoting and introducing interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

He said that in the past, the PFC had successfully organized eleven mega exhibitions in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and got tremendous response from the public and private sector alike.

He said the PFC was organizing an "Interior Pakistan" exhibition for the first time in Sialkot and traders and exporters were showing their keen interest in this exhibition.

He said that Sialkot was an important economic hub and was the only export-oriented city in Pakistan where 99 per cent of items produced were exported to various parts of the globe, adding that through export, Sialkot-based small and medium industries were earning foreign exchange amounting to over 1.

30 billion Dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer.

He said: "Our exporters should actively take part in international shows and furniture exhibitions to present Pakistan's ability to produce jaw-dropping furniture items".

The PFC chief said the leading local and international brands and interior designers would display their products and as per the previous trend, adding that visitors on the lookout for buying furniture would be able to enjoy a special discount of up to 50 per cent on different items exhibited at the event.

He said this exhibition would also provide the younger designers andarchitects to study the market trends and display their own workalongside that of more established professionals.

