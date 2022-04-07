UrduPoint.com

PFC To Participate In 4-day EMITEX Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PFC to participate in 4-day EMITEX expo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), in collaboration with Chenone will participate in another 3-day "EMITEX" expo, which would be held in Buenos, Aires, Argentina to showcase Pakistani products and identify new global markets besides luring foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC , Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a delegation of exporters on Thursday said that the 4-day expo starting from May 30 will provide an opportunity to present a world class range of Pakistani products and all other allied services.

It is a platform for import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade, he said adding that PFC and Chenone will both hold series of meetings with other multi-national and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster rate of trade in the field.

He said over 10,000 best foreign trade companies and about 5,000 overseas companies are likely to participate which he added will help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnership.

Mian Kashif urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage single country expos in all major countries for the effective and result oriented promotion of Pakistani products which can compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality.

He said these expos will help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.

