PFC To Participate In 5-day Canton Fair China
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in 135th 5-day Canton Fair China commencing from April 23 aiming to explore export markets and foster bilateral trade relations.
Chairing council board of directors meeting, PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this strategic move underscores Pakistan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the global furniture industry, said a news release here on Sunday.
He said the delegation's agenda likely includes networking with potential buyers, engaging in business-to-business meetings, and gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences in the global furniture market.
He said by actively participating in events like the Canton Fair, the PFC aims to bolster Pakistan's presence in the international furniture trade arena and establish long-term partnerships with key stakeholders.
He further informed this initiative aligns with Pakistan's broader economic objectives of enhancing exports, attracting foreign investment, and promoting entrepreneurship within the furniture sector.
He said The Canton Fair, held biannually in Guangzhou, China, is renowned as one of the largest trade fairs worldwide, attracting thousands of exhibitors and buyers from various industries.
PFC, participation in such a prestigious event presents an invaluable opportunity to showcase Pakistan's craftsmanship, innovation, and diverse range of furniture products to an international buyers,he concluded.
