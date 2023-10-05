Open Menu

PFC To Participate In Asia Apparel Expo Berlin, Germany 19-21 February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PFC to participate in Asia apparel expo Berlin, Germany 19-21 February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a 3-day Asia Apparel expo in Berlin Germany starting from February 19 to 21, 2024 to discover business opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Ch Zeeshan Elahi Arain CEO of Marvel Cables, said that PFC along with Chenone will be participating in this mega event, said a news release here on Thursday.

He said Chenone will also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market.

He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka etc. and introduced their products which are in great demand.

He hoped to get orders from foreign buyers. TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he would also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

