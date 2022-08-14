PFC to participate in "China Eurasia expo at Urumqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council ,in collaboration with Chenone,will participate in " China-EurAsia expo being held at Urumqi China on August 25-30 to showcase Pak products and identify new global markets besides luring foreign investments.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ahmad Waqar Ch said here Sunday that 6-day expo starting will provide an opportunity to present a world class range of Pak products and all other allied services.

He said it is platform for import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade.

He said PFC and Chenone will both hold series of meetings with other multi nationals and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster trade in the field.

He said nearly sizeable number of other top Pakistani companies are likely to participate which he added will help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnership.

Mian Kashif urged Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to further manage series of a single country expos in all major countries for the effective and result oriented promotion of Pak products which can compete globally with their competitors in terms of its best quality.

He said these Pak expos will help find out new partnerships to increase the volume of exports and enter into new joint ventures in their areas of interest.