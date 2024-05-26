Open Menu

PFC To Participate In London Tech Week Expo

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PFC to participate in London Tech Week expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that PFC

would participate in the five-day international London Tech Week expo, commencing

on June 10, 2024.

Chairing the PFC board of Directors meeting here, he said the event offers a significant

platform to showcase the diverse and high-quality range of Pakistani furniture products

to a global audience.

By presenting at London Tech Week, he added, the PFC aims to highlight the craftsmanship

and innovation inherent in Pakistan's furniture industry, seeking to captivate potential buyers

and partners from around the world.

The expo serves as an opportunity for PFC to explore new export markets, forge international

business relationships, and enhance the visibility of Pakistani furniture on a global scale.

PFC's involvement underscores its commitment to promoting Pakistan's furniture sector

and contributing to the country's economic growth through increased exports.

He said Trade Development Authority Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Software

Exports Board had made these elaborate arrangements to facilitate Pak exporters and importers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports London June Sunday Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

17 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

19 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

19 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

20 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

20 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

21 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

21 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business