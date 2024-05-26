PFC To Participate In London Tech Week Expo
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that PFC
would participate in the five-day international London Tech Week expo, commencing
on June 10, 2024.
Chairing the PFC board of Directors meeting here, he said the event offers a significant
platform to showcase the diverse and high-quality range of Pakistani furniture products
to a global audience.
By presenting at London Tech Week, he added, the PFC aims to highlight the craftsmanship
and innovation inherent in Pakistan's furniture industry, seeking to captivate potential buyers
and partners from around the world.
The expo serves as an opportunity for PFC to explore new export markets, forge international
business relationships, and enhance the visibility of Pakistani furniture on a global scale.
PFC's involvement underscores its commitment to promoting Pakistan's furniture sector
and contributing to the country's economic growth through increased exports.
He said Trade Development Authority Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Software
Exports Board had made these elaborate arrangements to facilitate Pak exporters and importers.
