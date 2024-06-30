Open Menu

PFC To Participate In Rwanda International Trade Fair

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PFC to participate in Rwanda International Trade Fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 27th Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), being organised from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at the Gikondo Expo ground in Kigali, Rwanda.

Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq mentioned that ChenOne would collaborate with the PFC for this prestigious mega event that offers an excellent platform for the Council to showcase a wide range of products, including general merchandise, textiles, clothing and garments, leather, etc.

He said the PFC presence at RITF underscores its commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing the visibility of Pakistani products on the international stage.

Buyers to the PFC booth will experience the finest in Pakistani craftsmanship and innovation, reflecting the Council dedication to excellence and quality.

He said the RITF is a renowned international event that attracts exhibitors and buyers from around the globe, providing an invaluable opportunity for PFC to highlight the craftsmanship and quality of Pakistani products. By participating in this trade fair, the PFC aims to strengthen trade relations with Rwanda and other participating countries, explore new market opportunities, and promote the rich heritage of Pakistani furniture and related industries., he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Kigali Rwanda July August Sunday Market Textile Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

15 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

15 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

15 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

15 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

15 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

16 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

16 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

16 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business