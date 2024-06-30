PFC To Participate In Rwanda International Trade Fair
June 30, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 27th Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), being organised from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at the Gikondo Expo ground in Kigali, Rwanda.
Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq mentioned that ChenOne would collaborate with the PFC for this prestigious mega event that offers an excellent platform for the Council to showcase a wide range of products, including general merchandise, textiles, clothing and garments, leather, etc.
He said the PFC presence at RITF underscores its commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing the visibility of Pakistani products on the international stage.
Buyers to the PFC booth will experience the finest in Pakistani craftsmanship and innovation, reflecting the Council dedication to excellence and quality.
He said the RITF is a renowned international event that attracts exhibitors and buyers from around the globe, providing an invaluable opportunity for PFC to highlight the craftsmanship and quality of Pakistani products. By participating in this trade fair, the PFC aims to strengthen trade relations with Rwanda and other participating countries, explore new market opportunities, and promote the rich heritage of Pakistani furniture and related industries., he concluded.
