PFC To Participate In World Expos To Explore Export Markets

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

PFC to participate in world expos to explore export markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) would participate in all international exhibitions to explore export markets and introduce Pakistani handmade furniture to the world community.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this while talking to a woman delegation of furniture manufacturers and producers led by Ms Sofia Haq, here on Sunday.

Other delegation members included Sobia Aurangzaib, Sana Izhar, Uzma Nadeem, Ayesha Shafique.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan's furniture industry had great potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports; however, it direly needed a package of incentives and facilitation for boosting exports as well as training of woodworkers on modern lines.

He said there was an urgent need to explore the international market for boosting country's exports, adding that the value of furniture export was very nominal but with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span. He said, "If the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export can touch the figure of US $ 5 billion in next five years.

" The Council's CEO mentioned that since leather industry was also associated with furniture, the leather traders assured the furniture producers of providing best quality leather for furniture making.

He urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan, asserting that PFC was committed to support Pakistan's young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector whose innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity.

He said exhibitions provide the younger designers and architects to assess market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Mian Kashif hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furnituresector would also prosper as he (PM) was all committed to facilitate businessmen to enhancecountry's exports.

