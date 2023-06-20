PFC to seek new export opportunities in Afghanistan: Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Tuesday said that a high level 10 members delegation of PFC will visit Afghanistan next month to explore the export avenues of pak made furniture.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Ms Nida Ejaz, he said that due to limited local production capacity and demand for a wider variety of styles, Afghanistan relies heavily on furniture imports, said a press release.

"Afghanistan imports furniture, particularly from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Iran, and China, dominates the market. These imports cater to different price ranges and design preferences", he added.

He said Afghanistan has a modest local furniture production sector said adding that the furniture industry in Afghanistan has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and the demand for modern living spaces.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the furniture industry in Afghanistan faces challenges such as limited local production capacity, inadequate infrastructure, import dependency, and a volatile security situation.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for investment, technological advancements, and partnerships to enhance the sector.

"The demand in Afghanistan for furniture exists in both the commercial and residential sectors", he added.

He said offices, hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments require furniture for their operations, while residential customers seek furniture for homes and apartments.