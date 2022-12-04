UrduPoint.com

PFC To Take Part In 3-day Jakarta Single Country Expo From Jan 18

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PFC to take part in 3-day Jakarta single country expo from Jan 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a 3-day single country expo in Jakarta-Indonesia starting from January 18 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products, Chief Executive Officer PFC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of IT professionals led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh here on Sunday.

He said that PFC along Chenone will be participating in this mega event and conference being held by ministry of commerce.

He said Chenone will also exhibit its high quality international standards products to capture their share in global market.

He said it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said a delegation comprising exhibitors and manufacturers from Pakistan representing 20 major sectors including tourism and IT are visiting Jakarta to participate in the expo.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Pakistan-ASEAN Trade Development conference(PATDC) will also be attended by dignitaries from ASEAN.

He said expo will also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

He said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka etc and introduced its products which are in great demand.

He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers. He said main purpose of attending the single country expo is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He saidhe will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment toavail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sri Lanka China Marathon Jakarta Italy January Sunday Market Commerce Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

12 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

12 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.