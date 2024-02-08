Open Menu

PFC To Take Part In 3-day LAS VEGAS-USA Expo

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS-USA expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a three-day International Las Vegas-United States of America (USA) Expo starting on February 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib, said, "PFC is in touch with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in all international mega events," according to a news release here on Thursday.

He said, "This fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world who showcase their products."

He said, "PFC will exhibit its high-quality international products to capture their share in the Intel market.

"

He said, "It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers."

He said, "This fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from the basics to the most creative and qualitative."

Mian Kashif said, "The main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy, and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products."

He said, "He will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government of an unprecedented special package for foreign investors."

He said, "He will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan, a heaven for investment."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Business Marathon February Market All From Government Share

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

15 minutes ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

11 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

13 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

13 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

13 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business