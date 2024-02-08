PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a three-day International Las Vegas USA Expo starting from Feb 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a three-day International Las Vegas USA Expo starting from Feb 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib here Thursday. He said that PFC is in touch with the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) for participating in all international mega events. He said the fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world to showcase their products.

Mian Kashif said that PFC would exhibit its high quality products to capture their share in the global market, asserting that it was an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

"This fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative. I am fully hopeful to get orders from foreign buyers," he remarked.

The Council's CEO said that the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He vowed to hold a series of marathon meetings with business tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors, adding, "I will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to invest in Pakistan."