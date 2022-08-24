PFC to take part in Intel expo in Vietnam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a three-day International expo being held in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam from September 8 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over board of directors meeting here on Wednesday said that PFC along Chenone will approach Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in this international mega event, said a press release.

He said this expo attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products, adding that Chenone will also exhibit its products to capture their share in international market.

He said it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said Chenone has already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors and also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.