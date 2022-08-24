UrduPoint.com

PFC To Take Part In Intel Expo In Vietnam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PFC to take part in Intel expo in Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a three-day International expo being held in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam from September 8 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over board of directors meeting here on Wednesday said that PFC along Chenone will approach Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in this international mega event, said a press release.

He said this expo attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products, adding that Chenone will also exhibit its products to capture their share in international market.

He said it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said Chenone has already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors and also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Sri Lanka Europe Turkey China Marathon Ho Chi Minh City Italy Vietnam September Market Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.