ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a three-day international fair being held in Warsaw Poland from December 01 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in European Union.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding overboard of directors meeting in Lahore on Wednesday said that the PFC along with ChenOne will approach the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in this international fair, according to a statement issued here.

He said this fair attracts thousands of weavers from all over the world who showcase their products.

He said ChenOne will also exhibit its high international quality woven and knotted, upholstery, fabrics, leather garments, ready-made garments products to capture their share in the European market.

He said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak branded products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said ChenOne has already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with European Union tycoons for investment and avail Prime Minister Imran Khan's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a haven for investment.