PFC To Take Part In Riyadh Intel. Expo
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a 3-day Riyadh international
expo starting from May 21 to explore business opportunities and find new global
markets.
PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this in a meeting with
a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib
here on Sunday. He said: "This fair attracts thousands of global exhibitors, investors,
importers, exporters and buyers from allover the world which showcase their products."
He said PFC would exhibit its international quality products to capture their share
in international market.
It is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products
and develop business deals with international buyers. He added that this expo
also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products
ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.
Mian Kashif hoped for getting orders from foreign buyers and said main purpose
of attending the foreign fairs was to help strengthen the national economy and
TDAP was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.
He said: "I will also hold meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government
unprecedented special package for foreign investors".
