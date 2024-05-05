Open Menu

PFC To Take Part In Riyadh Intel. Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PFC to take part in Riyadh Intel. expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a 3-day Riyadh international

expo starting from May 21 to explore business opportunities and find new global

markets.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this in a meeting with

a delegation of furniture manufacturers and exporters led by Muhammad Araib

here on Sunday. He said: "This fair attracts thousands of global exhibitors, investors,

importers, exporters and buyers from allover the world which showcase their products."

He said PFC would exhibit its international quality products to capture their share

in international market.

It is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products

and develop business deals with international buyers. He added that this expo

also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products

ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif hoped for getting orders from foreign buyers and said main purpose

of attending the foreign fairs was to help strengthen the national economy and

TDAP was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said: "I will also hold meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government

unprecedented special package for foreign investors".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Riyadh May Sunday Market From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

16 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

16 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

16 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

16 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

16 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

16 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

16 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business