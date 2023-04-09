PFC to take part in Rwanda International Trade Fair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in Rwanda International Trade Fair starting from July 26 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products .

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking, while to a delegation of industrialists led by Zeeshan Elahi Arain CEO Marvel Cables here on Sunday, said that PFC along with Chenone would participate in this mega event.

He said that Chenone would also exhibit its high quality international standards products to capture their share in global market. He said that it was an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. Over a hundred Pakistani companies will showcase their products which included furniture, textile, garments, leather garments, sports wear, sports goods engineering etc, he told.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the Expo would also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

He said the PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy, Sri Lanka etc and introduced its products which are in great demand.

He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is facilitating the manufacturers of export products, he said and added, he said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.