ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :In a bid to capture international markets by attracting buyers, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) would take part in a three-day international expo being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The expo would start on November 07 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Gulf states, said Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

While presiding over the board of directors meeting here on Thursday, he said that PFC along with ChenOne would be participating in this international mega event that attracts thousands of global manufacturers to display their products.

ChenOne would also exhibit its products to gain its share in the international market, Mian Kashif informed and added it was an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

"This fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative," he added.

The CEO said PFC and ChenOne had already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka, etc, and introduced their products which are in great demand. He expressed hope for getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said the main purpose of attending the "foreign expositions is to help strengthen the national economy" and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was facilitating the export manufacturers.