PFC to take part in single-country expo in South Africa on 1st Dec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a single-country expo in South Africa starting on 1st December to discover business opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while talking to a delegation of industrialists led by CEO of Marvel Cables Ch Zeeshan Elahi Arain, on Sunday said that PFC along with ChenOne would be participating in the mega event and conference being held by the Ministry of Commerce.

He said ChenOne would also exhibit its high-quality international standard products to capture its share in the global market. He said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said a delegation comprising around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan representing 20 major sectors, including pharmaceuticals, tractors, agriculture machinery, engineering and sports goods, and chemicals would be visiting Johannesburg to participate in the exhibition.

Ashfaq underlined that around 130 companies would be exhibiting their products.

The Federal government had invited 16 member states of the South African Development Community (SADC) to join the moot, he said, adding that the conference would also be attended by dignitaries from South Africa, including the minister for trade and industry.

He highlighted that the expo would also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

He said PFC and ChenOne had already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka and other countries, and introduced their products which were in great demand. He hoped in receiving orders from foreign buyers.

He said the main purpose of attending the single-country expo was to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he would also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedentedly special package for foreign investors.