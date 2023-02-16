UrduPoint.com

PFC To Take Part In Six-day Algiers Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PFC to take part in six-day Algiers expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a six-day Algiers expo starting from June 19 to discover business opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products.

While talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zeeshan Elahi Arain, CEO of Marvel Cables here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PFC along with ChenOne would be participating in this mega event.

He said ChenOne would also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market.

Ashfaq said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said, "Over hundreds of Pakistani companies will be exhibiting their products which included textile, garments, leather garments, sportswear, women's and kids' wear, pharmaceuticals, surgical and dental instrument, and sports goods engineering.

" He said this expo would also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said PFC and ChenOne had already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka, etc., and introduced their products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers and said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Business Sri Lanka China Algiers Marathon Italy June Women Market Textile Event From Government Share

Recent Stories

https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

22 minutes ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.