PFC to take part in six-day Algiers expo

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a six-day Algiers expo starting from June 19 to discover business opportunities and explore new market access for Pakistani products.

While talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Zeeshan Elahi Arain, CEO of Marvel Cables here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PFC along with ChenOne would be participating in this mega event.

He said ChenOne would also exhibit its high-quality international standards products to capture their share in the global market.

Ashfaq said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase Pakistani products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said, "Over hundreds of Pakistani companies will be exhibiting their products which included textile, garments, leather garments, sportswear, women's and kids' wear, pharmaceuticals, surgical and dental instrument, and sports goods engineering.

" He said this expo would also offer professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said PFC and ChenOne had already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka, etc., and introduced their products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers and said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.