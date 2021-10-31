UrduPoint.com

PFC To Take Part In Texworld Trade Fair In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:50 PM

PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a three-day Texworld International fair being held in Paris from February 07 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over board of directors meeting here on Sunday said that PFC along Chenone will approach Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in this international fair.

He said this fair attracts twice a year thousands of weavers and manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products.

He said Chenone will also exhibit its high international quality products to capture their share in European market.He said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said Chenone has already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy, Turkey,Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with European Union tycoons for investment and avail Prime Minister Imran Khan's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.

\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Sri Lanka Europe Turkey China European Union Marathon Paris Italy February Sunday Market All From Share

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

7 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

22 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.