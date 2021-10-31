PFC to take part in Texworld Trade Fair in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a three-day Texworld International fair being held in Paris from February 07 to discover business opportunities and explore new markets in Europe.

Chief Executive Officer PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq presiding over board of directors meeting here on Sunday said that PFC along Chenone will approach Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in this international fair.

He said this fair attracts twice a year thousands of weavers and manufacturers from all over the world which showcase their products.

He said Chenone will also exhibit its high international quality products to capture their share in European market.He said it's an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said this fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

Mian Kashif said Chenone has already attended several other international fairs in US,China,Italy, Turkey,Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers.

He said main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.

He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with European Union tycoons for investment and avail Prime Minister Imran Khan's unprecedented special package for foreign investors.

He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan a heaven for investment.

