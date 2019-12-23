PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will impart training to women wood workers free of cost for developing innovation of modern trends in furniture industry for excel in global markets to attract new investors and buyers.

"This training programme is aimed to encouraging women furniture designers and producers to initiate and promote their own furniture business at local and international markets," Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Talking to a delegation of furniture designers led by illustrious furniture designer Nida Ejaz, Mian Kashif said PFC was taking all steps to promote furniture and associated products made in Pakistan at local and international level.

There was a need to enhance their capacity as per the demands of the modern era so that they could compete across the world.

Mian Kashif expressed that there was a need to devise a comprehensive strategy to promote the industry on commercial basis which will not only support the manufactures but also increase our export across the world.

Nida Ejaz on this occasion assured all her support to train female furniture designers and artisans to promote furniture industry.

She said no country had achieved prosperity without harnessing the potential of women. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, women are disproportionately affected by many issues.

There is a need to provide better technical education to women to cope with the challenges.

She thanked PFC chief for patronizing the women designers and producers and assured that women will contribute towards excellence in furniture industry which will attract foreign investors as well.