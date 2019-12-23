PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designers to boost furniture industry

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif AshfaqMonday said PFC will fully encourage women furniture designers and producers to initiate andpromote their own furniture business in local and international markets

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said PFC will fully encourage women furniture designers and producers to initiate andpromote their own furniture business in local and international markets.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of furniture designers led by illustriousfurniture designer Ms Nida Ejaz here at PFC head office.In this regard PFC would impart training to women wood workers free of cost for developinginnovation of modern trends in furniture industry to excel in global markets and attract newinvestors and buyers worldwide.He said PFC is taking all steps to promote furniture and associated products made in Pakistan atlocal and international level.He said there was a need to enhance their capacity as per the demands of the modern era so thatthey could compete across the world.

Mian Kashif said that there is a need to devise a comprehensive strategy to promote the industryon commercial basis which will not only support the manufactures but also increase our exportacross the world.A leading furniture designer Ms Nida Ejaz on this occasion assured all her support to train femalefurniture designers and artisans to promote furniture industry.She said no country has achieved prosperity without harnessing the potential of women.Unfortunately, in Pakistan, women are disproportionately affected by many issues.There is a need to provide better technical education to women to cope with the challenges.She thanked PFC chief for patronizing the women designers and producers and assured thatwomen will contribute towards excellence in furniture industry which will attract foreigninvestors as well.