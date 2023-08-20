PFC to visit Russia for investment, collaboration in the furniture industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq will visit Russia instant month with the aim of exploring potential investment avenues, fostering joint ventures, and nurturing collaboration in the furniture industry.

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters led by Chaudhary Araib he said, "This presents an opportune time for both countries to strengthen ties in various sectors, including the burgeoning furniture industry," said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said, "As we delve into an era of globalization and increased cross-border cooperation, the furniture sector offers significant untapped potential for growth and mutual benefit." "This visit will encompass a comprehensive agenda that includes business meetings, site visits to prominent furniture manufacturers, networking events, and interactive sessions with key stakeholders in the Russian furniture industry.

" "The visit will provide an ideal platform for knowledge exchange, technological innovation sharing, and partnership building," he added.

Mian Kashif said, "PFC looks forward to the prospect of a successful collaboration that will mutually benefit the furniture industries of Pakistan and Russia.""Russia's increasing demand for quality furniture creates an exciting landscape for collaboration. By leveraging the strengths of both countries, we can enhance product offerings, improve production efficiency, and explore novel design concepts that cater to diverse markets," he remarked.