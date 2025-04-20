PFC Urges Cohesive Measures To Protect Murree Forests From Timber Mafia, Wildfires
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has called for urgent cohesive measures to protect the Murree forests from the devastating impacts of the timber mafia and recurring wildfires.
Chairing board of directors meeting here Sunday PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq emphasized that the forests in Murree are a critical natural asset, not only for their ecological value but also for their role in mitigating climate change and supporting the local economy, said a news release.
The unchecked activities of the timber mafia, coupled with inadequate enforcement of forestry laws, have led to widespread deforestation in the region, he added.
Additionally, recurring wildfires—often attributed to human negligence—pose a severe threat to biodiversity and the livelihoods of communities reliant on these forests.
The PFC highlighted the importance of preserving Murree's forests, which are vital for maintaining a balanced ecosystem, preventing soil erosion, and ensuring sustainable water resources.
The council urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, enforce stricter penalties for illegal logging, and invest in modern firefighting equipment to combat wildfires effectively.
He also called for community involvement in conservation efforts and the implementation of public awareness campaigns to promote sustainable forest management.
Protecting Murree’s forests is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s natural heritage and secure a sustainable future,he remarked.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Business
-
PFC urges cohesive measures to protect Murree forests from timber mafia, wildfires5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can boost food exports with investment, technology: FTO Coordinator25 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 20256 hours ago
-
Govt to support promotion of fashion & creative industry: Jam Kamal17 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister visits PIFD Lahore18 hours ago
-
Competition appellate tribunal upholds CCP’s Penalty on Karachi Nimco for deceptive marketing18 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Commerce Minister20 hours ago
-
PBIT Chairman meets delegates from ASEAN20 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Jam Kamal20 hours ago
-
Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits ted AirSial HQs23 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.349,700 per tola23 hours ago