PFC Urges Furniture Manufacturers To Be Aware Of Emerging Trends Shaping A New Landscape

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PFC urges furniture manufacturers to be aware of emerging trends shaping a new landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday urged the furniture manufacturers to be aware of emerging trends shaping a new furniture industry landscape to take advantages of their changes.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms Maheen, recipient of best CEO award, here today he said fundamental shifts in buyer's preferences due to changing lifestyles can pose new challenges for furniture manufacturers but can also open new vistas and prove a curtain raiser for those willing to adapt.

He said by understanding these changing industry trends, furniture manufacturers can capitalise on behavioural changes to make their business successful.

Mian Kashif said furniture is a key element within any office which not only provides comfort for employees but also aids in professionalism.

He said the continuing and speedy advances being made in all fields necessitated designers to be constantly alert to development and while refining their use of these areas already familiar, keep up continuous research for these new processes and materials which may inspire or facilitate other solutions.

He said furniture industry needs to change from quantity to quality and design innovation not only to meet the needs of the market but also express the characteristics and personality of the brand.

He said share of Pakistan in global furniture manufacturing industry involving a business of US $400bn annually is negligible.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of the delegation Ms Maheen said technology has drastically changed designing patterns in furniture industry and technology trends in the furniture industry have led to a significant increase in the number of successful online e-commerce and overall furniture industry growth, she added.

She said embracing and advancing these technological trends in the furniture industry will not only completely transform the pattern of business but also way of improving quality for the satisfaction of buyers.

