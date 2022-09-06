UrduPoint.com

PFMA Increases Price Of 15kg Flour Bag By Rs50

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:42 PM

PFMA increases price of 15kg flour bag by Rs50

The Association says they have increased the prices just because of increment in the prices of the wheat in the open market.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Tuesday jacked up the price of a 15kilogrames (kg) bag by Rs50.
The PFMA said that they increased the prices just because of increment in the prices of the wheat in the open market.


Following the latest increase in prices, the 15kg flour bag is now being sold at Rs1350. The price of wheat, on the other hands, also went up from Rs2800 to Rs3000 per maund in the open market.
PFMA said that it made this decision in the wake of increase in the wheat price in the open market.

“Thus, an increase of Rs50 per 15kg bag of flour becomes inevitable,” said the association.


Just a day before, Wheat and flour crisis hit Punjab--the country's largest province after flash floods in the country.


The sources said that flash floods damaged 0.3 million tonnes of wheat in Rajanpur and Fazilpur districts of Punjab province.
They said that the Punjab food department had requested the Federal government to allow import of one million tonnes of wheat as the province was witnessing a wheat shortage.
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that the annual inflation rate in the country following a 1.31% weekly increase touched a historic high of 46.10%.

