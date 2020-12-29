UrduPoint.com
PFMA KP Demands Facilitation Of Flour Industry

Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

PFMA KP demands facilitation of flour industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Butt has demanded the facilitation of flour mill industry in the provision of flour to market.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he identified the suspension of power supply and stoppage of wheat carrying trucks by traffic police as big hurdles in timely grinding and supply of flour to market.

The chairman PFMA KP appealed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and AIG Traffic Police to address these issues to enable flour mills for timely supply of flour to market.

