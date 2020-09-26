PGMEA New Office-bearers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:04 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A leading gloves exporter Qamar Muneer was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) at its annual elections.
According to a press release issued here, Qasim Mehmood and Ana's Raheel were also elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of PGMEA, respectively.