PGMEA new office-bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A leading gloves exporter Qamar Muneer was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) at its annual election

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A leading gloves exporter Qamar Muneer was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) at its annual elections.

According to a press release issued here, Qasim Mehmood and Ana's Raheel were also elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of PGMEA, respectively.