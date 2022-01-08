PGMEA, SMEDA organises PSW seminar

The Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) and Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) jointly organised a seminar on "Pakistan Single Window (PSW), at PGMEA building here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PGMEA) and Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) jointly organised a seminar on "Pakistan Single Window (PSW), at PGMEA building here on Saturday.

Chairmen PGMEA Amjad Hussain Sheikh welcomed all the participants especially Regional business Coordinator (SMEDA) Sialkot/Gujranwala Asim Malik and Trainer of Import-Export Documentation Ijaz Ahmed of PGMEATrainer of Import-Export Documentation Ijaz Ahmed gave a complete presentation including videos on "Pakistan Single Window (PSW) how can we subscribe and login and operate online Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

At the end of the session, Chairmen PGMEA Amjid Hussain Sheikh also distributed certificates among the participants.